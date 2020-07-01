UPDATE
POPLAR, Mont. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been canceled Tuesday for a 1-year-old eastern Montana boy who was abducted from the town of Poplar and is now safe.
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejerreh Talley, 22, who was armed with a baseball bat, officials said. The alert was issued Tuesday morning. Dejerreh Talley was traveling with three unknown men.
Authorities had asked for help locating a small silver or white SUV. Officials say the men may have been headed toward Williston, North Dakota.
ORIGINAL STORY
Malachai Talley (1-year-old) was last seen Jun 30, 2020 in Poplar, MT.
Malachai was taken by Dejarreh Talley and 3 unknown white males this morning. All males were possibly intoxicated. Dejarreh kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took the child. The 4 men climbed into a small silver or white SUV. Unknown direction of travel but they may be heading to Williston, ND.
The vehicle is a SUV with a North Dakota license plate.
If you have information, contact Fort Beck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240.
Malachai Talley
Age now: 1 year
Sex: Male
Skin: Biracial
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 2'
Weight: 25 lbs
Description: White or grey onesie
Dejarreh Talley
Age now: 22 years
Sex: Male
Skin: Biracial
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 205 lbs