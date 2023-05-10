Terrance T. Appenay

Terrance T. Appenay

 Photo courtesy Bannock County Sherriff's Office

CHUBBUCK — A 26-year-old Fort Hall man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stole from Walmart and was tased twice while resisting.

Chubbuck Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Yellowstone Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night for the report of a man who had stolen from the store, Chubbuck police told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.