POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash on Hiline Road, state police say.
Philbert D. Lossing, of Chubbuck, is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and is facing three felony and four misdemeanor charges.
The incident began to unfold around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when a state police trooper on patrol observed a black Hyundai sedan pass him at an estimated 100 mph in a northbound lane of Interstate 15 just north of Pocatello.
Story continues below video
The trooper immediately activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but Lossing ignored the commands and continued at a high rate of speed, exiting the interstate at East Ross Fork Road and turning south onto Hiline Road, state police said.
Lossing attempted a turn but lost control of the car and rolled off the right shoulder, according to state police.
Lossing attempted to exit the vehicle but was quickly apprehended without further incident, police said.
The trooper looked inside the vehicle and saw three other occupants — a woman and two children, all of whom were wearing seatbelts.
Lossing, the woman and the children were transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.
Lossing was treated and released and then booked into jail, state police said.
Following the incident, Lossing was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, eluding and possession of a controlled substance, meth, all felonies.
He was also charged with two counts of injury to a child, driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, all misdemeanors.
Lossing is set to appear in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, court records show. Prosecutors have filed a request to set Lossing's bond at $75,000.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Lossing faces up to 49 years in prison and up to $102,000 in fines.