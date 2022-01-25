POCATELLO — A 40-year-old local man faces multiple criminal charges after police say he struck and spit at officers following a disturbance at Station Square in Pocatello on Friday.
Shane Bradley Johnson, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of battery upon a police officer and one count of propelling bodily fluid or waste at certain personnel, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disturbing the peace and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
The incident began to unfold around 1 p.m. Friday when Pocatello police were dispatched to Station Square on the 200 block of South Main Street for the report that a man, later identified as Johnson, had battered another man.
Police arrived at Station Square and came into contact with the alleged victim who told police Johnson swung a black backpack at him and kicked him in the ribs after he confronted Johnson about playing loud music from a boombox in Station Square, police said.
The alleged victim said he left the second floor office area of Station Square to confront Johnson inside the building but Johnson threw a cup full of water into another business in one of Station Square’s suites and fled on foot out the front door onto Main Street, police said.
Police interviewed numerous business owners inside station square who corroborated the alleged victim’s statements, according to police reports.
Officers came into contact with Johnson between the 400 and 500 block of North Main Street and attempted to inquire about the disturbance at Station Square, said police, adding that Johnson was unable to respond to officer’s questions, and instead kept repeating that God was the ultimate killer.
When officers asked Johnson when he last ate, Johnson replied that “he does not live by bread alone,” police said. Johnson believed it was Sunday when it was actually Friday and appeared generally confused, police said.
Officers had intended to issue citations to Johnson for misdemeanor battery and disturbing the peace and release him but decided it best to transport him to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for examination, police said.
While placing Johnson in the back of the patrol car, Johnson began to strike and spit at officers, police said. Officers were eventually able to put a spit-sock on Johnson, but only after spit landed on one officer’s sunglasses and on the front of another’s uniform, police said.
Johnson was then charged with the two counts of felony battery upon a police officer and one felony count of propelling bodily fluid or waste at certain personnel and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
At the jail, deputies located less than one gram of marijuana on Johnson and he was subsequently cited.
Johnson was also cited for battery and disturbing the peace for the altercation at Station Square, police said.
Johnson is set to make his initial appearance in court on Jan. 28. If convicted of all the felony charges against him, he faces no less than two and up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $51,000.