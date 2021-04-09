A windstorm packing gusts of up to 60 mph is forecast to hit East Idaho on Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and wind advisory for East Idaho in anticipation of the damaging gusts.
The windstorm is expected to arrive in the region around 11 a.m. Saturday and continue through 11 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service said people should avoid being around trees during the storm and should use caution while driving.
The windstorm is expected to be similar to the storm that hit East Idaho on Wednesday, which resulted in lots of wrecks, road closures and downed trees and branches.
The weather service said about Saturday's storm: "Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile or less in blowing dust, creating dangerous driving conditions and potential road closures. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines resulting in power outages. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."
The weather service is encouraging East Idahoans to secure all outdoor objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture because the winds will be strong enough to turn such items into dangerous projectiles.
The areas forecast to experience the strongest gusts are the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and Saint Anthony.
Wind advisories are also in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome and in southwest Idaho including Boise and Mountain Home.
The windstorm has triggered warnings, advisories and/or alerts in Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on the incoming windstorm.