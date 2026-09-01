"School of Rock" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, playing this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. Jack Black stars in this classic tale about a down-on-his-luck musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a strict prep school to make rent and secretly molds his fifth-grade students into a rock band to enter a local battle of the bands contest. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and faculty and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
It's a $1 admission day at the Bengal Theater this Sunday with "The Count of Monte Cristo" playing at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Based on the classic tale by Alexandre Dumas, a young sailor is falsely accused of treason and imprisoned on the island of Château d'If, where he befriends a fellow prisoner who reveals the location of a hidden treasure. Upon escaping, he adopts the identity of the wealthy Count of Monte Cristo and meticulously plans his revenge against those who betrayed him, using his newfound wealth and knowledge to manipulate and expose their darkest secrets. Variety magazine calls it "a stunning, emotionally satisfying adventure tale, built on rock-solid source material." The movie was nominated for 14 César awards, the French Academy's equivalent of the Oscar, including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress. Admission is $1 or free for ISU students. This film continues the Pocatello Film Society's "20 Favorite Films Over the Last 20 Years" series. For the trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/count.
Looking ahead to next week, Ron Hazenbuehler presents “Jefferson and the Meaning of Liberty” on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Little Wood River room at the Pond Student Union, as part of the America 250 speaker series at ISU. All are welcome to attend this conversation, in the context of the Declaration of Independence, that focuses on Thomas Jefferson and the development of independence, constitutional government, free speech, religious liberty and civic responsibility.
ISU creative writing welcomes the 2026 Dolsen visiting writer Kimberly Johnson, who will give a poetry reading at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the Salmon River room upstairs at the Pond Student Union. A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow. The reading is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. Johnson is a poet, translator and literary critic, appearing widely in publications including The New Yorker, Slate, The Iowa Review and more. Johnson holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins Writing Seminars and a Ph.D. in Renaissance literature from the University of California at Berkeley.
ISU returns to play UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Davis Field. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a valid Bengal ID. The Davis Field ticket office opens one hour before the match, and tickets are only sold at the games.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is at the ICCU Dome on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., inviting the campus and Pocatello community to climb the stairs in remembrance of those we lost on that fateful day, while sharing in community spirit and service.
ISU football plays San Diego University on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at the ICCU Dome, with a 2 p.m. tailgate in the parking lot. Tickets for the game run $15 to $27 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com. ISU students can reserve their tickets in advance through the portal link while supplies last.
"Power Ballad" will be shown on Sept. 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, a past-his-prime wedding singer and a boy-band rock star bond during a late-night jam session, and the rock star turns one of the wedding singer's songs into a massive hit without permission to use it, prompting a fight for proper recognition. The Hollywood Reporter writes, "Like the catchiest pop hits, it’s a little bit familiar, a little bit unexpected and utterly, thrillingly satisfying," while The Guardian adds, "Irish writer-director John Carney delivers an aspartame rush of enjoyment with this terrific comedy of bromance and betrayal in the world of music." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff/faculty and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/power.
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