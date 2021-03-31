BLACKFOOT — Two people are facing multiple charges following a police pursuit on Monday afternoon.
Eric G. Byers, 49, of Missoula, Montana, and Nicole M. Baker, 51, of Blackfoot, have both been charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Bingham County Magistrate Court records.
In addition, Byers has been charged with attempting to elude an officer in a motor vehicle, a felony, and Baker has been charged with destruction of evidence, a felony.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on Monday afternoon.
Idaho State Police say the vehicular pursuit began when one of their troopers attempted to stop Byers at the Riverside Plaza in Blackfoot around 2:30 p.m. The chase ended in the area of 550 West Highway 39 after a trooper performed a pit maneuver.
Police say no one was injured in the pursuit, but a patrol car was damaged.
Byers and Baker, who was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, were taken into custody following the pursuit.
Police did not release any additional details about the suspects or their alleged crimes on Wednesday.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the cases to trial have been set for April 8.
As of Wednesday afternoon, both suspects were still being held at the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot.