AMERICAN FALLS — One of the top youth motivational speakers in the country will be speaking to American Falls children later this month about how he adapted to succeed even when learning disorders brought him down at a young age.
Motivational speaker and author Jordan Toma will visit American Falls High School on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. to share his experiences to youth who may be in a position that he was similarly in at their age.
“I needed who I am now to walk into my school when I was younger. Now I will be that person for someone else,” is the slogan of his business, I’m Just A Kid With An IEP LLC.
Toma grew up with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and a reading-comprehension learning disability, all of which made learning a challenge throughout school and life. His videos where he recounts his experiences and inspires children have drawn positive attention on numerous social media platforms, including Instagram where he has 400,000 followers and on TikTok where he has garnered 1.5 million followers and 19.7 million likes on his videos.
American Falls local Amy Larsen explained that she and her children have been watching Toma for years over social media and have drawn inspiration from his life. Her son has dyslexia and dysgraphia just like Toma and her daughter has been diagnosed with anxiety, and both are provided special education plans to accommodate and support them throughout school. Her daughter has a 504 Plan, while her son is provided an IEP—an Individualized Education Program, which provides additional educational services to help support students’ learning.
Someone like Toma, who also has an IEP, is an individual they watch “quite regularly”.
“For kids with an IEP he’s a big deal,” explained Larsen. “They watch him on a regular basis and know who he is. So this could be very powerful for kids who need that extra boost.”
Recently they discovered he’d be speaking in Idaho for the very first time at the Student Leadership Council in Boise on September 20, and decided to take a chance and reach out.
Not only did he reply back, but he also personally called Larsen to set up an event.
“To be honest this has been a culmination for my kids because we have fought for three years to get my kids on IEP and get them the help that they need in the school district here,” said Larsen. “This is a reward for my kids and for all the kids here who don’t get to have something like this…this is about all these kids in these small rural communities that don’t get these things afforded to them because they live in small rural communities. That’s why he wants to be here.”
Now Larsen as the event organizer is hoping to raise donations that will go towards the cost of bringing him to American Falls. She hopes that with the donations, families with children who have IEPs won’t have to pay for tickets for the event or not be able to attend due to cost alone.
“Currently we are still needing to raise about $6,500 to be able to defer the cost to the community,” said Larsen. “We don’t want anyone to not be able to attend this event because they can’t afford it. The strength, power and presentation of his message could change so many kids’ lives.”
Although the event is in American Falls, she said they are welcoming those in surrounding areas to attend, and has even had people from West Jordan, Utah reach out about coming since Toma has not spoken in Utah.
“A lot of special education teachers know about him, a lot of kids know about him,” she said. “I was watching his live feed and people are watching him from all across the world. People in Australia are asking him to be there, Ontario, Canada asked him to come speak to them, and I know he’s going to be taking a trip to Ireland here pretty soon.”
Getting word out about learning disorders and IEPs, 504 Plans, and other educational programs for children who have disabilities that affect their ability to receive academic instruction is crucial, explained Larsen.
Not only has her son been doing better now that he has an IEP, but he’s become “a different kid”.
“It’s just so important,” she said. “There are so many kids who need this kind of service in the schools and it’s just not brought to light enough and it needs to be. Our education in Idaho is so important and if we can get someone with this power and this message behind them to help bring awareness to this it’s going to change so many kids’ lives.”
If they are unable to reach the amount needed to curb costs for tickets, tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased before the event at jordantoma.com.
For those interested in donating, she has set up an account under “Improve Idaho Education” at Idaho Central Credit Union for those interested in donating through cash or check. They can use her number 208-223-9243 as an identifier of the account. They can also send donations through Venmo to the Improve Idaho Education or @AFopp23. She hopes to get all donations in by September 20. For any more questions, contact Larsen at 208-223-9243.
American Falls High School is located at 2966 S. Frontage Road.
