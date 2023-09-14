Jordan Toma

Jordan Toma

 Photo courtesy of Jordan Toma

AMERICAN FALLS — One of the top youth motivational speakers in the country will be speaking to American Falls children later this month about how he adapted to succeed even when learning disorders brought him down at a young age.

Motivational speaker and author Jordan Toma will visit American Falls High School on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. to share his experiences to youth who may be in a position that he was similarly in at their age.

