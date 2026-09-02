BOISE — As the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer come to a close over the long Labor Day weekend, drivers can expect impaired driving enforcement to ramp up across the Treasure Valley.
The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force will conduct a four-day enforcement operation from Friday through Monday. The goal is to prevent serious injury and fatal crashes caused by impaired driving.
Preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department shows 85 people have lost their lives so far in crashes on Idaho roads during this year’s 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.
With more people traveling and gathering over the holiday weekend, law enforcement is urging drivers to plan ahead before celebrations begin. Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or arrange another safe way home. Drivers are also encouraged to buckle up, avoid distractions and allow extra time for increased holiday traffic.
Drivers who see a suspected impaired driver should call 911 or ISP (477) from a mobile phone.
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