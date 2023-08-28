When you order a taco salad, you’ll typically get some seasoned ground beef layered with lettuce and cheese in a tortilla shell. It’s a popular dish, but my steak taco salad has a meaty and tangy twist that will have you wondering why you ever ordered a regular taco salad ever again. I use sirloin steak sliced and then seared with seasoning. To this, you add hearty textures like beans, corn, black olives and fresh tomatoes, but what gives this dish its unique flavor is the French dressing. It’s not just a topping but is combined with all the other ingredients giving this salad a wonderful spicy and tangy kick. Topped with some crushed tortilla chips and this Mexican treat will have you rethinking what makes a delicious taco salad.
Belle’s Steak Taco Salad
1 pound sirloin steak, sliced (1/2 inch by two-inch long pieces)
1 tablespoon oil
2 teaspoons taco seasoning
1 cup kidney beans or black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup whole-kernel corn
1 (4 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 cups lettuce, coarsely chopped
¼ to ½ cup French dressing
1 cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips
In a rimmed skillet, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the steak and cook for about 2 minutes or until pink (for medium). Sprinkle with the taco seasoning. Add about ¼ cup water to the pan and stir to coat the meat. Add the beans and the corn and cook until heated through. Remove from heat. Combine the olives, tomatoes, cheese, and lettuce in a very large bowl. Add the steak mixture and toss to combine. Add dressing, stir, and top each serving with some of the crushed chips.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
