Belle's Oatmeal Cottage Bread

Belle's Oatmeal Cottage Bread

 Brenda Stanley/For the Journal

Cottage cheese seems to be having its moment. There are all kinds of new recipes using it as though it’s some food that just came on the market. Cottage cheese has always been a staple at our house. I make so many dishes where cottage cheese is in the recipe. It’s a high-protein, low-calorie and healthy food that is also a versatile ingredient. My oatmeal cottage bread is a good example. This super moist and dense bread uses no flour and is perfect as a hearty dinner side dish or a wonderful bread for French toast. I love to toast slices in the morning because this bread is filling, tasty, and full of healthy ingredients. And what could be easier? Just mix and bake — there is no kneading or rising needed. Allowing the bread to cool completely before slicing is important, which makes waiting to enjoy it the most challenging part of this delicious bread.

Belle’s Oatmeal Cottage Bread

Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.