Cottage cheese seems to be having its moment. There are all kinds of new recipes using it as though it’s some food that just came on the market. Cottage cheese has always been a staple at our house. I make so many dishes where cottage cheese is in the recipe. It’s a high-protein, low-calorie and healthy food that is also a versatile ingredient. My oatmeal cottage bread is a good example. This super moist and dense bread uses no flour and is perfect as a hearty dinner side dish or a wonderful bread for French toast. I love to toast slices in the morning because this bread is filling, tasty, and full of healthy ingredients. And what could be easier? Just mix and bake — there is no kneading or rising needed. Allowing the bread to cool completely before slicing is important, which makes waiting to enjoy it the most challenging part of this delicious bread.
Belle’s Oatmeal Cottage Bread
2 cups cottage cheese
1½ cups rolled oats
4 eggs
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
Line a 9×5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Add all the ingredients to your food processor or blender and pulse until smooth. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. I covered mine with foil for the last 15 minutes because it was getting too brown on top. When it’s done baking, allow it to set in the pan until almost completely cool, then lift the parchment paper and remove the bread from the pan. Set it on a wire rack and cool completely before slicing.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
