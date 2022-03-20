A winter storm is blasting East Idaho with snow and damaging winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning, winter weather advisory, special weather alert and high wind warning for the region to warn the public about the snow and destructive gusts that arrived Sunday morning and are expected to continue into Sunday night.
The snow squall warning was issued Sunday morning for the Inkom, Shelley, Firth, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen and Blackfoot areas. The weather service said the snow and high winds are dramatically reducing visibility in those areas and motorists should expect very hazardous driving conditions, especially on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86.
Winds of up to 65 mph are possible with the storm, the weather service said. Such gusts can be considered tropical storm strength and will be capable of causing power outages, bringing down trees, and damaging homes and other structures. Avoid forested areas if possible on Sunday and stay away from your home's windows.
The hardest hit areas in terms of snow are forecast to be Island Park, Swan Valley, Palisades, Wayan, Victor and Emigration Summit. These areas could receive up to 5 inches of snow, creating hazardous road conditions.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution.
The Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas could receive up to 4 inches of snow.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Spencer, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, American Falls and Aberdeen areas, are forecast to receive up to 2 inches of snow but the weather service said more could fall depending on the storm's severity.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive 9 to 10 inches of snow from the storm.
Rain is also forecast to fall as part of the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
The powerful winds accompanying the storm could create blizzard-like conditions when combined with the falling snow. Dramatically reduced visibility will be the result.
Driving conditions on Interstate 84 in East Idaho could be especially dangerous.
The winds are expected to be strongest in the Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.
The weather service said the winds could be strong enough to make controlling a vehicle difficult. East Idahoans are encouraged to secure outdoor objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture because the winds could turn such items into dangerous projectiles.
Elsewhere in the state, wind advisories and warnings are in effect in southwest and south central Idaho.
Outside of the state, weather warnings related to snow and/or wind are in effect in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada because of the storm.