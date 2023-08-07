AvantGuard hosting 5K to raise funds for boy with Mitochondrial Disease

Josh and Maddie Patteson are shown here with their 4-year-old son Jack Patteson who is currently battling Mitochondrial Disease. Rexburg’s Avant Guard will hold a 5K fundraiser for Jack next month at Porter Park.

 Courtesy photo Patteson family

REXBURG — A 4-year old boy experiencing mitochondrial disease will be the recipient of proceeds from this year’s “Run for a Reason 5K.”

AvantGuard Monitoring is sponsoring the event and chose Jack Patteson, 4, son of Josh and Maddie Patteson, to receive some much-needed funds to help him with various bills arising from his illness.

