Bengal Rodeo season is back, punk-rock and country concerts return to the Amphitheatre, and lots more is happening at the Bannock County Event Center this week.

Pocatello Downs returns with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.