Pictured is Sacajawea Park in Pocatello on in May 2023.

POCATELLO — The Board of Directors for the Portneuf Greenway Foundation is pleased to announce that construction for the extension of the Brennan Trail along the Portneuf River will begin September 6, 2023.

The Brennan Trail forms a tee on the east side of the Portneuf River and this project will extend the trail almost one-half mile to the north where it will intersect with the North Main Extension. Extension of this trail is the first step towards creating a loop that will connect with the trails in Sacagawea Park. The next step will be crossing the Portneuf River with a pedestrian bridge which is scheduled for construction in 2026.

