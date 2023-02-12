Dead body found

Pocatello police vehicles pictured behind the Thunderbird Motel on South Fifth Avenue after a dead body was found at the motel on Sunday morning. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — The preliminary police investigation into the death of a man at a local motel indicates no foul play was involved, authorities said.

Pocatello police and a Fire Department ambulance were called to the Thunderbird Motel in the 1400 block of South Fifth Avenue near Idaho State University around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after the deceased man was found in one of the motel's rooms.

