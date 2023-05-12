A lengthy chase involving a stolen pickup truck ended with a Fort Hall man being arrested late Thursday night in Pocatello.
The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. when Fort Hall police engaged in a pursuit with a stolen pickup truck driven by Skyler Callahan, 19, of Fort Hall, authorities said.
The pursuit continued on multiple Fort Hall Reservation roads but eventually left the reservation and entered Blackfoot, authorities said. Police used spike strips to deflate the pickup's tires but Callahan reportedly would not pull over
A growing number of law enforcement agencies including Idaho State Police joined in the pursuit as it headed southbound on Interstate 15 from Blackfoot to Pocatello. The pickup was driving mostly on its rims when it took the Interstate 15 Pocatello Creek Road exit and entered Pocatello.
But Pocatello police were ready and ended the chase around 11:35 p.m. with a PIT maneuver on Pocatello Creek Road in which a Pocatello police vehicle nudged the stolen pickup so it abruptly turned sideways and stopped and was then boxed in by other police vehicles.
Police said they then took Callahan into custody at gunpoint without further incident.
He was booked into the Fort Hall Justice Center jail but authorities haven't yet stated what he is being charged with.
Police said they found a loaded firearm in the stolen pickup truck.
No one was injured during the pursuit and the chase did not result in any wrecks involving other motorists.
