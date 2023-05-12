Police chase

The stolen pickup truck and a Pocatello police SUV pictured late Thursday night on Pocatello Creek Road after the Fort Hall man driving the pickup was taken into custody following a lengthy chase.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A lengthy chase involving a stolen pickup truck ended with a Fort Hall man being arrested late Thursday night in Pocatello. 

The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. when Fort Hall police engaged in a pursuit with a stolen pickup truck driven by Skyler Callahan, 19, of Fort Hall, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.