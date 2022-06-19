An owl is pictured entangled in a soccer goal net outside of Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello on Sunday evening prior to the bird being rescued by a Pocatello Animal Services officer.
POCATELLO — A city Animal Services officer rescued an owl from a soccer goal net outside a local school on Sunday evening.
The 7:40 p.m. incident began to unfold when a group of adults looking to play soccer at Grace Lutheran School's soccer field spotted the juvenile great horned owl entangled in one of the goal nets.
They contacted Pocatello Animal Services to help the beleaguered bird.
Animal Services ordinance enforcement officer Sam Clark responded and untangled the owl from the net.
Clark then transported the bird to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment.
The bird might have suffered some ligament injuries while trying to free itself from the net but is expected to survive, Clark said.
