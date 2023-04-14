Dear trans youth of Idaho,

We see you. Your doctors and care providers are heartbroken and infuriated by the signing of HB71 into law. We are honored to care for you and help you be your whole selves. We are awed by your bravery to live authentically in a world that continually questions and denies your existence. We are grateful when we get to share joy with you, and angry when others try to erase you. We have seen how gender affirming care helps you become yourselves — shining even brighter than your families imagined possible. How with the right, individualized health care, you can be happy, thriving teenagers who grow up to be thriving adults. We are sorry that your health care has become a weapon to score political points. We are sorry that pseudoscience and lies have been used to justify taking your health care away.  

Dr. Sara Swoboda is a primary care pediatrician in Idaho. She was born and raised in Idaho and is a WWAMI alumni. Dr. Marvin Alviso is a family physician in Boise with over 10 years of experience. In addition to primary care, he specializes in the care delivered to the LGBTQ+ community. Both Dr. Swoboda and Dr. Alviso are part of an active and committed group of physicians in Idaho supporting Trans youth.

