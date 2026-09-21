In a few days, I get to celebrate another birthday. They’re not as fun as they used to be. In fact, they’re kind of scary. Another year has gone by; another knee is acting up and making it difficult to climb stairs. Another reminder that this home we’ve built, added to and love is getting a little more challenging to keep up. When a pipe broke under our house and flooded the crawl area, created mold and required a major clean-up effort, including new floors in the laundry room, kitchen and dining area, the contractor said, “Things like this happen in these older homes.” Older homes? This is a new home. At least, it felt that way until the expensive disaster. The original part of the house is 45 years old. Is that old? Then I must be ancient.
My husband and I are starting to see the writing on the wall. Just how long will we be able to stay here before we’re forced to downsize — or move into assisted living? Sure, it would eliminate the need for lawn care, snow removal, irrigation of the pasture, spraying weeds and everything else that goes with maintaining 5 acres of property.
There are many people who have it much worse. Sixteen thousand Idahoans have at least once a year needed to use home and community-based services. It costs the state more than $176 million in state general funds, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. There are rumblings that big cuts to those services are coming. Why? Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has massive federal Medicaid cuts coming. When that happens, Idaho lawmakers probably won’t replace it.
Retired Idaho disability rights attorney Jim Baugh is quoted as saying: “Without a plan for what to do with the people who lose those services, or have their services reduced because we don’t have an alternative. So I just see this leaving people in the lurch.”
We’ve used home and health services several times when my husband had a hip replacement go very wrong. I can’t imagine what we would have done without the program.
I hope the Legislature crunches the numbers and learns institutionalizing seniors with disabilities will cost a whole lot more than keeping them in their own homes with help.
Cara Fitzgerald runs Comfort Home Care. She said: "Our Area Agency on Aging has lost significant funding for its homemaking and respite programs — the kind of help that lets someone stay in their own home instead of being forced into a facility. These aren't luxury services. A few hours of help a week is often the difference between aging in place and losing independence entirely.”
Maybe we won’t have to cut home services. The Idaho Capital Sun said: “Although it is still very early in the fiscal year, Idaho is projected to end the fiscal year with a positive ending balance of $657 million if state revenue collections come in as forecasted for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“That would leave the state with a surplus of more than $500 million compared to the budget state legislators set.”
I hope they see the value of keeping seniors and those with disabilities at home. I’m going to be one of those seniors. Wait, I already am. Just not requiring home help — yet.
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