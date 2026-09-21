Gov. Little emailed me, asking if I would like one of his yard signs.
My reply:
Dear Gov. Little,
I will not be requesting a yard sign. I am so deeply and profoundly disappointed in you. You signed the voucher bill. You signed the bathroom bill. You left Rev. Sarah LaWall, Nikson Mathews and those other citizens waiting in your office when all they wanted was to have a civil conversation with you, and then you had them arrested for their trouble.
You brag about your close relationship with the vulgar, immoral troll who is systematically bent on destroying our democracy while enriching himself at our expense. Now you want to bring nuclear waste into our fragile aquifer without any consultation with the people of Idaho. And you want me to support you? At one time I thought you were a decent human being. Your behavior has convinced me you are not. Shame on you.
Judith M. Roesbery, Garden City
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