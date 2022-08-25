Capuchin monkey

Route the Capuchin monkey was caught calling 911 earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (AP) — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo on evening earlier this month.