POCATELLO — Highland's Logan George and Preston's Kylie Larsen were named the male and female athletes of the year, respectively, at the Idaho State Journal's Sports Stars awards Tuesday night at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
The event honored nearly 30 athletes and coaches from across the Journal's coverage area, recognizing their efforts and achievements from the 2020-21 school year.
Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros was the keynote speaker.
George was one of Highland football's best defensive linemen, leading the Rams with 15 tackles for loss. He then went on to win the 5A wrestling state championship at 220 pounds, redemption for his runner-up finish from the year before.
After a church mission, George plans to play football at Utah State University.
Larsen was named the 4A all-state soccer player of the year after the centerback led Preston to a state title in the fall. On the hardwood, she led the Indians' basketball team in points, rebounds and blocks as they narrowly missed a state-tournament bid.
Larsen will play soccer at Snow College in Utah.
Other major award winners included Blackfoot girls basketball coach Raimee Odum and Marsh Valley boys basketball coach Kent Howell, who both led their teams to state championships. They were named the female and male coaches of the year, respectively.
West Side football received the boys team of the year award after going 11-0 and winning its second straight state title.
Bear Lake cross country was named the girls team of the year after winning the 2A state championship and snapping Soda Springs' 14-year title streak.
The 2A volleyball final between West Side and Bear Lake, won by the Pirates in five sets, received the game of the year award.
A full list of winners is below.
Volleyball Player of the Year: Mackenna Thayne, Highland
Football Player of the Year: Taze Stegelmeier, West Side
Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Bailey Bird, Pocatello
Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Shane Gard, Pocatello
Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Saydree Bell, Highland
Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Frankie Garcia, Blackfoot
Girls Swimmer of the Year: Savannah Thomsen, West Side
Boys Swimmer of the Year: Ben Long, Highland
Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot
Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Gabe Hammons, Preston
Girls Wrestler of the Year: Allister Dillow, Snake River
Boys Wrestler of the Year: Logan George, Highland
Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Lauren Harding, Highland
Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Aidan Horrocks, Century
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Matejah Mangum, Pocatello
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Shane Gard, Pocatello
Girls Golfer of the Year: Sofia Lippiello, Century
Boys Golfer of the Year: Dawson Moon, Highland
Softball Player of the Year: Riley Dorius, Malad
Baseball Player of the Year: Jaxon Christensen, Highland
Girls Freshman of the Year: Aubrie Barzee, West Side cross country
Boys Freshman of the Year: Julian Bowie, Pocatello basketball
Girls Career Achievement: Maniah Clegg, Grace
Boys Athletic Achievement: Titan Fleischmann, Century
Female Coach of the Year: Raimee Odum, Blackfoot girls basketball
Male Coach of the Year: Kent Howell, Marsh Valley boys basketball
Game of the Year: West Side vs. Bear Lake state volleyball final
Girls Team of the Year: Bear Lake cross country
Boys Team of the Year: West Side football
Female Athlete of the Year: Kylie Larsen, Preston
Male Athlete of the Year: Logan George, Highland
The Idaho State Journal Sports Stars event was sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.