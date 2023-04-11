Dr. L. J. Krumenacker

L.J. Krumenacker, adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, stands with a replica skeleton of Oryctodomeus at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello.

 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO––Nearly two decades after its discovery, an animal that roamed ancient Idaho will be the Gem State’s official dinosaur thanks to the efforts of an Idaho State University professor.

With Gov. Brad Little’s signature on March 31, Oryctodomeus was given the title of State Dinosaur. One of those championing Oryctodomeus was L.J. Krumenacker, adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Krumenacker and Joel Walton’s class of fourth graders at Ucon Elementary started their push for the designation in 2022 by enlisting the help of Senator Kevin Cook of Idaho Falls to sponsor a bill and writing letters to state senators and representatives asking for their support on the upcoming measure. Senate Bill 1127 was introduced on February 27 and on March 10 Krumenacker and company attended the bill’s hearing before the Senate State Affairs Committee to plead their case. After snagging a “Do Pass” recommendation from the committee, SB 1127 sailed through the Senate and House before receiving the Governor’s approval.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.