Lead isn’t good for anyone’s health and is especially a concern for small children and pregnant women. Regulatory agencies like CDC, EPA, WHO agree that there is no safe level of lead exposure: even low levels of lead in children’s blood are linked to adverse effects on intellect, concentration and academic achievement. While the United States has made substantial progress in reducing lead exposure over the past 40 years (for example, unleaded gasoline and paint), there remain significant disparities in exposure along racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines. For example, Black children and children from low-income households have persistently been found to have higher blood lead levels than non-Hispanic white children from higher-income homes.

One of the main sources of lead exposure is from lead paint in homes, particularly those built before 1978. Lead paint can chip and turn to dust, which can be ingested or inhaled. Peeling paint inside or outside of a home should be tested; for qualifying families, Pocatello has a program to “get the lead out” (see below).

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

