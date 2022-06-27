Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced five people died from COVID-19 and there were 327 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of June 21 through June 27.
Of the five deaths, three occurred in Bingham County and both Bannock and Butte county each had one death from COVID-19.
This brings the total to 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
Of the new cases, 210 occurred in Bannock County, 52 occurred in Bingham County, 23 occurred in Franklin County, Bear Lake had 17 cases, Oneida and Caribou counties each had nine cases, Butte County had four cases and Power County had three cases.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,154. Out of the 39,154 cases, 38,315 have recovered from COVID-19.
No one died of COVID between May 31 and June 6 in Southeast Idaho, authorities said.
The last time Southeast Idaho reported a similar weekly number of COVID-19 cases was in February, when 201 cases were reported between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13.
SIPH officials said the most recent COVID numbers only include lab-confirmed positive results and do not account for any positive at-home tests or those not reported to a health care provider.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
— Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
— Practice social distancing (6ft).
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Avoid people who are sick.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
— Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
— Get boosted.
If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community that is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.