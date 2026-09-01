Dirk and Dayna Driscoll are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today. They were married on Sept. 2, 1976, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They often say that a tractor and a plow brought them together. Before they met, Dirk accompanied his dad, Wally, and his uncle Mike to the Snake River area to visit Dayna’s dad, Dan Polatis, and uncle Richard about purchasing a tractor and plow from them. During the visit, Uncle Mike mentioned to Dirk that Dan had a nice daughter who was attending college at Ricks College (now Brigham Young University-Idaho). Dirk was given her phone number, and before long, he called Dayna and asked her on a date. The rest, as they say, is history.
Dirk and Dayna became engaged on June 5, 1976, the same day the Teton Dam broke. Could that have been a bad omen for their future together? Not so. Fifty years later, they are proof that a broken dam was no match for a strong foundation built on love, faith and family.
The first home Dirk and Dayna shared was in Pleasant Valley, and they have made the area their lifelong home. With the exception of a few years away, their roots have remained firmly planted in the communities of Aberdeen and American Falls that they love.
Together, Dirk and Dayna raised five children: Braden (Rebecca), Eric (Victoria), Devonee (Jeremy), Heather (Tyler) and Krystle (Tanner). Their family has since grown to include 27 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, with more great-grandchildren on the way.
Farming has been a way of life for Dirk and Dayna throughout both of their growing-up years, as well as their marriage. While Dirk handled the day-to-day farming operations, Dayna worked alongside him, especially during the early years of their marriage. Dayna drove a truck in some of the harvest seasons, which usually meant a little one rode along with her. One particular year, Dayna worked the harvest to buy a piano that had been a long-time dream of hers. Behind the scenes, she also helped keep the business running by handling payroll and other financial responsibilities. The farm was a true family effort, built through years of hard work, sacrifice and teamwork.
Throughout their 50 years of marriage, Dirk and Dayna have made many contributions to their family, church and community. Their lives have been marked by service, faith, hard work and a genuine love for the people around them. They served as leaders of the then Iowa Des Moines Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from July 2004-2007. Currently, they are serving as the president and matron of the Pocatello Idaho Temple.
After 50 years, their greatest legacy may not be found in the places they have lived, the callings they have held or the accomplishments they have achieved, but in the family they have built and the example they have given to their children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren.
Today, their family celebrates not only the day Dirk and Dayna were married, but the five decades of memories, laughter, faith, service, hard work and love that have followed. Their children and grandchildren are grateful for the example they have set and look forward to seeing what the next chapter brings.
Happy 50th anniversary, Dirk and Dayna.
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