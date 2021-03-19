CHUBBUCK — A 58-year-old Chubbuck man is facing a felony battery charge.
Thomas C. White has been charged with domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 24.
The charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 14 at a residence on the 4800 block of Pleasant View, according to Chubbuck police. They say the female victim sustained significant injuries.
Police began investigating the incident after it was reported to them on March 7.