POCATELLO — Hope and Recovery Resource Center is in need of hygiene kits. Please drop off kits at their location at 210 E. Center St., Suite D in Pocatello from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers to process donations every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteer shifts will be in two-hour increments. Please contact Beth for more information at 208-478-2062.
The First Congregational United Church of Christ is offering a warm place for those that are out in the cold. They are in need of coats, hats, gloves, paper cups for hot drinks, and men’s and women’s warm socks. These items can be dropped off at 309 N. Garfield Avenue in Pocatello on Wednesdays or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army needs extra hands to help prepare and serve lunch from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Please contact Taryn Corbridge at taryn.corbridge@usw.salvationarmy.org if you are interested in volunteering.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., 128B in Pocatello, inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Please call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Acorn Fund Pocatello is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used adult bikes in working condition for residents of Aid for Friend to use to get to jobs and around town. Please contact Amy at 208-557-4237 to arrange for delivery.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker, and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.