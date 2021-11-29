POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, an organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, is the winner of the Outstanding Nonprofit award at Idaho Philanthropy Day in East Idaho.
Idaho Philanthropy Day is celebrated statewide with award ceremonies to recognize the philanthropic work of nonprofit organizations, foundations, businesses and individuals nominated by their peers.
“We are so honored to receive the Outstanding Nonprofit award at East Idaho’s Idaho Philanthropy Day,” said Molly Olson, interim CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “At United Way we pride ourselves in bringing together partners from across the nonprofit sectors, community volunteers and industry leaders to create lasting change in our Southeastern counties. Our work is focused on building healthy, stable communities by providing resources to working families facing tough challenges. By coming together, our community is stronger, and we truly appreciate being recognized by our communities.”
Winners were chosen by the Idaho Philanthropy Day judges committee after studying each nomination to decide which ones best encompass the spirit of philanthropy, including time, talent, treasure and involvement in the community.
“(United Way’s) employees are incredible — they are very smart and very forward, out-of-the-box thinkers,” said Scott Smith, director of the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot. “They really have been incredible to work with, any time that I have a question, or any time that I have a possible need, all I have to do is reach out. They are so well connected in the community, that they bend over backward to help us with whatever they can.”
JJ Murphy, Pocatello district manager for Intermountain Gas Company, and president of the UWSEI board of directors, said that United Way is a great organization that does so much good in the community.
“I’m just so proud to be a part of it and put in that hard work to help,” Murphy said. “We’re here, we’re your friends and neighbors and we want to make our community better. I just want to thank all of those people who have supported us and currently support us. If it wasn't for those people volunteering their time and their dollars, none of this would be possible.”
Idaho Philanthropy Day is organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center. The annual ceremonies were revitalized in 2017 by Idaho Association of Fundraising Professionals, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Caption: From left, Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement; Molly Olson, interim CEO; Felice Otero, director of imPACT East Idaho; and Amy Wuest, director of community resources.