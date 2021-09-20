Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

POCATELLO — As Halloween approaches, preparations to bring Haunted Hollow to life for its fourth year begin. Soulscape Yoga Studio will close its doors to their yogis on Oct. 15 after "Harry Potter" yoga and transform into a themed spook alley for kids and families. Haunted Hollow’s opening night is Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.
Those who dare explore will come face to face with mummies trapped inside tombs, a wolf spooking through the Brothers Grimm forest and emerge into a dance party — of monsters.
Haunted Hollow is created for all ages, young ones and the young at heart. There is no gore or blood. Although it can be spooky and there are jump scares, we try to create an overall pleasant experience that all will enjoy. Haunted Hollow aims to bring families in the community together by creating an engaging and entertaining experience.
Big Kid Night is Oct. 29, and we will make it a bit more scary for the older kiddos. Sticks and Scones Food Trolly will be there with Halloween treats and drinks. We invite everyone to come and warm up by the fire, listen to spooky stories, eat snacks beneath the fall moon, and for those who dare, journey through Haunted Hollow.
Story continues below video
We are still looking for volunteers to help out. If you would be interested, contact Alisha at 208-690-9030 or visit our website at www.hauntedhollowpocatello.com.
Pricing and other information can also be found on our website.
Haunted Hollow is Oct. 21-23 and 27-31 from 4 p.m. to 9/10 p.m. Big Kid Night is Oct 29. The Haunted Hollow located at Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello.
