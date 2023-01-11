POCATELLO — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 43rd Simplot Games returns to Pocatello from Feb. 16-18 at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. Registration is now open; athletes and teams can register online at https://simplotgames.com/register/.

While Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the country, it is an open meet, meaning athletes do not need a certain qualifying time or distance to be able to compete. Everyone is welcome at the games, allowing high school athletes from all over the world a chance to compete and have fun. The Simplot Games also boast free admission for spectators.

