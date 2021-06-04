FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Business Council officially announces there will be a one-time financial assistance to Shoshone-Bannock tribal members in the amount of $2,000 per adult and minor. Assistance will be issued the week of June 14. This is a not per capita, therefore no deductions or garnishments will be taken from this assistance.
Funding for this one-time financial assistance is made possible with the funds from the U.S Treasury as per the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Chairman Devon Boyer, “The Council would like to stress that this is a one-time payment and to use for hardships experienced during this pandemic.”
Finance: If you need to update your direct deposit information, please do as soon as possible. The forms are available at the Tribal Business Center, finance office, Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call Tiffany Pabawena at 208-478-3779.
Enrollment: Please update your address, guardianships and name changes with Enrollment Department as soon as possible. For questions, call 208-478-3963.
If you do not have direct deposit with finance, checks will be mailed out as per enrollment records. No in-person pickup of checks will be available.