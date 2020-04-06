POCATELLO — Starting Tuesday, Pocatello Animal Services will begin facilitating adoptions of animals by appointment only Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
No more than two potential pet parents at a time will be permitted into the shelter to meet an animal and appropriate social distancing will be followed. To schedule an appointment, call 208-234-6156.
“Since closing, we’ve cleaned and disinfected the shelter as well as taken the time to develop a process that will keep the public as safe as possible,” said Josh Heinz, Pocatello Animal Services director. “We’re looking forward to these animals finding their forever homes.”
The decision to offer appointment-only adoptions was made in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health. During the adoption process, employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
“Thank you to the public for their continued support and willingness to provide homes for our shelter animals,” Heinz said.
At this time, the Pocatello Animal Shelter is not accepting stray animals or owner-surrendered animals.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.