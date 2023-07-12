Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler and don’t forget your fishing license. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 7,600 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during July.
Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries:
— Crystal Springs Pond — 750 rainbow trout. This spring-fed pond is always clear and cool. Located near Springfield, this family-friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.
— Cub River — 500 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.
— Mill Creek — 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad City, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure.
— Montpelier Creek — 1,000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creel KOA (campsites and cabins).
— Montpelier Rearing Pond — 875 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6,500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond or head ½ mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
