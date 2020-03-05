POCATELLO — On March 5 Jeff Nye announced his candidacy for Bannock County prosecutor. He will seek the Republican nomination in the May 19 primary.
“I am running for Bannock County prosecutor to put an end to the unacceptable practice of offering lenient plea agreements to sex offenders, to work with law enforcement to combat the drug trafficking epidemic in Bannock County and to increase transparency in the prosecutor’s office,” said Nye.
For the last few years, Nye served the people of Idaho as a deputy attorney general. He handled a wide variety of criminal matters, such as murder, sex offense and drug trafficking cases. He also worked at one of the top litigation firms in the nation where he practiced in courts across the country, including the Supreme Court of the United States.
A native of Bannock County, Nye grew up in Pocatello and graduated, with honors, from Idaho State University. He attended law school in the nation’s capital at Georgetown University and graduated magna cum laude. He started his legal career in Pocatello as a federal law clerk for Judge Randy Smith of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“I’m excited to bring my experience to the prosecutor’s office and help make Bannock County safer,” said Nye.