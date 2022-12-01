POCATELLO — The fourth annual Empty Bowls event, hosted by the Pocatello Art’s Council and the Idaho State University Ceramics Department, is Friday. This event, benefiting the Idaho Foodbank, will be held at the Westside Players Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have their choice of a variety of handmade artisan bowls to purchase for $25. Along with the purchase of a bowl, you will be able to enjoy your choice of soup and locally-made bread. Local artists created these handmade bowls and donated them to be sold at this annual fundraiser for The Idaho Foodbank.

