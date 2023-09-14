POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank is recognizing September as Back to School Month as part of an effort to support kids all over Idaho who are experiencing hunger. The Back to School campaign will raise awareness of and funds for The Idaho Foodbank’s backpack and school pantry programs.

According to Feeding America’s most recent Map the Meal Gap report, 9.5% of children in Eastern Idaho experience food insecurity. The Idaho Foodbank’s backpack and school pantry programs are an important piece of the collaborative work to solve childhood food insecurity in Idaho.  

