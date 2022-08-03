POCATELLO — Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance will hold its 11th annual Make-A-Wish® Summer Charitable Golf Tournament on Saturday at Pocatello’s Highland Golf Course, 201 Von Elm Lane.
During the event, Farm Bureau team members will not only raise funds to help grant the wish of Dallas, an Idaho 5-year-old diagnosed with leukemia, but also present Dallas with special gifts before the tournament begins.
Farm Bureau team members have already raised $15,000 to help Dallas’ wish become a reality through companywide fundraising events, including a Dog Walk For The Wish, a dunk tank featuring the Farm Bureau Insurance management team and other competitions that pitted department against department to see who could raise the most money.
“Our hearts are tied to the people of Idaho,” said Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s executive vice president and CEO, Todd Argall. “This is not only where we do business but also where we live. We welcome the opportunity to make a lasting difference to children in the area who are struggling with a challenging illness.”
Since Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance began holding its annual Make-A-Wish® Summer Charitable Golf Tournament in 2009, the event has raised over $47,500 to help make dreams a reality for Idaho kids.
When thinking about what dream she wanted to come true, Dallas thought it might be fun to have Mickey, Minnie and Donald come by her house on her birthday for a visit. She also suggested that she'd like to go to Disney World. The two wish ideas were combined into a birthday trip to the Magic Kingdom where Dallas can spend her special day surrounded by family, the Disney princesses, and her favorite cartoon mice and duck.