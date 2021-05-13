CHUBBUCK — Idaho Central Credit Union announced the introduction of Achieve for College, a mobile-first, financial education resource to help college and university students from Boise State University, Idaho State University, University of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho and the College of Idaho to build financial health and confidence. The Achieve for College program is made available to students, free of charge, through Idaho Central Credit Union’s relationship with the leader in financial wellness technology solutions, EVERFI Inc.
Achieve for College offers a robust library of learning topics around important personal financial education concepts, including budgeting, understanding college loans, building emergency savings, credit scores and reports, and more. The interactive financial education platform is designed to provide students with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed just-in-time financial decisions.
"We are excited to help improve the student's understanding of financial literacy and assist in establishing smart financial habits," states Laura Smith, vice president of public relations at ICCU. "We chose this real-life application so students can use the skills they’ve learned from this program in their personal lives."
According to the 2019 Money Matters on Campus Report, managing money is a daunting challenge faced by college and university students, with nearly half (47%) saying they don’t feel prepared to manage their money. From opening a credit card to taking out a student loan, buying a home or saving for retirement, most students feel unprepared to make large financial decisions without additional information. Through Achieve for College, users are guided through interactive exercises that allow them to practice making financial decisions most relevant to them in a fail-safe environment. Each topic area offers a three- to six-minute module designed to enable users to apply what they have learned to their personal financial goals. The mobile-first design is available on all internet-enabled devices so that learners can access it anytime, anywhere.
“Understanding your finances and making sound financial decisions is key to a strong future, but many people don’t know where to turn to get the information they need in a way that is easily digestible and understandable,” said EVERFI co-founder and President Ray Martinez. “This program is a testimony to EVERFI’s commitment to providing financial education to learners of all ages, and we commend Idaho Central Credit Union for making this commitment to educate college students in Idaho, allowing them to take control of their financial health.”
This program isn’t just for college students. Idaho Central has joined with EVERFI to bring financial knowledge to people of every age and stage of life. A free, digital financial education program is provided to communities with the goal of increasing knowledge and achieving financial success. Now more than ever, Idaho Central Credit Union is committed to empowering all consumers with the financial education they need to navigate their economic circumstance and make smart financial decisions. This program is now available on www.iccu.com.