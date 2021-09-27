POCATELLO — Idaho author Gail Cushman will be holding a book signing/launch for her new novel "Wasting Time" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield in Pocatello.

"Wasting Time" is the third in her book series, "Wrinkly Bits," romantic comedies about people of a certain age from Southeastern Idaho living and loving, and perhaps lusting (nothing obscene, no profanity).

For more information, contact Eric Seuss eseuss@marshallpl.org or Gail Cushman at gailcushman2000@yahoo.com.