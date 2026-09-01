It's a great week to come Downtown! There are shopping and dining specials all week long! An amazing live music lineup throughout the week! Art Walk on Friday! Shady Grove takes over Downtown on Saturday!
Pocatello Art Center Gallery, 444 N. Main St., invites you in to view their Caricature & Portrait Show. The exhibit will be open through Sept. 19 with special extended hours Friday during Art Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m., when they will be celebrating the completion of the year-long caricature project. The caricatures were created by local artist Bob Beason. It was generously funded by the Ashcroft/Yost Foundation in memory of sisters Ruth, Naida and Faye; the project honors the lives, personalities and legacies of senior citizens and older adults throughout Southeast Idaho.
Over the past year, Beason, along with representatives from the Pocatello Art Center, visited senior centers and care facilities throughout the region, including the local veterans home. Each month, Beason drew several seniors, capturing not only their likenesses but also their humor, character and unique spirit. The finished original drawings were framed and presented to the seniors as gifts.
Nearly 100 caricatures were completed during the project. Copies of the drawings are now on display so the community can view the full collection of portraits and celebrate the remarkable people who inspired them. The Art Center wanted to shine a light on the beauty, humor and humanity of our citizens, particularly our veterans.
It's football season, and The Orange and Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the largest selection of officially licensed Idaho State University apparel in the area at discount prices! Show your Bengal pride and support your community. Stop in this week to shop!
School is back, so it's time to put those grades to work. Students can bring in their current school district-issued GPA each semester and earn a discount at Deckadence Board Shoppe. Stop by 326 W. Center St. and turn good grades into something you can actually use.
If you love all things Halloween, Spirit Halloween is now open in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Located at 120 N. Arthur Ave., Spirit Halloween is stocked and ready for you to come explore their costumes, accessories, indoor and outdoor décor and so much more!
Visit Cherub Capers this week to browse curated treasures and take advantage of markdowns throughout the entire shop! Come browse their latest finds this Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday & Labor Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 308 W. Center St.
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., invites you to get your vehicle ready for the winter driving ahead. They offer ASE-certified mechanics focused on providing the highest quality vehicle care and customer service. Their quality services include brake repairs, muffler service, transmission repairs and more! Call 208-840-1663 to schedule an appointment today.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., has a fantastic live music lineup this week! On Wednesday, catch Jeff Crosby and Layne Bowen live beginning at 8 p.m., $10 cover, one draft or well drink included with admission. On Thursday, Dawson Moon will be performing his album release show beginning at 8:15 p.m. $5 cover includes one free draft or well drink. On Friday, Desperate Electric, Montana's hottest power disco duo, hits the stage. Show starts at 8 p.m., $5 cover, one draft or well drink included with admission. And on Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight, enjoy the Late Show, part of Shady Grove Downtown.
Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the September First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall décor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
This month's First Friday Art Walk Guide listing participating locations will be available on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, Thursday and will appear in the Friday edition of the Idaho State Journal.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point. This week, the market will feature freshly picked corn alongside tons of fresh produce! Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market on Saturday.
The Crafter's Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handcrafted items full of local love will be available for shoppers. Enjoy a cold drink and lunch at The Nook while you shop.
Don't miss Shady Grove Downtown on Saturday! The Early Show kicks off at Glean Coffee Roasters at 11 a.m. with Julie Rowe performing, followed by Jay Hurley at noon and Jeff Alan Jr. at 1 p.m.
Shady Grove Downtown's Main Event takes place at Lookout Point with both stages featuring bands, vendors, cold drinks and more from 3 to 10 p.m. Bands include Druids Heathens & Saints, The Luddites, Loot, Madrona, Lee Rafugee, Stubborn Moth and Moon Owl's Mages. Admission is free! Bring your friends and your lawn chairs!
At 10 p.m., the Shady Grove Downtown Late Shows begin. The First National Bar will host Jelly, Hot Pursuit and Spudmother! Misfitz will host The Gerds, Modern Methods and Guava Tree. And Barricade will host KRC, Charm Quick and Weird Science. Music runs through 1:30 a.m.
Thank you to the Shady Grove team, all of the sponsors, volunteers, vendors, Jim Dandy Brewing, The Martlet and Off the Rails Brewing, the bands and participating early and late show locations for all working together to bring Shady Grove Downtown!
Don't miss Free Yoga in the Park Sunday morning! From 10 to 11 a.m. at Lookout Point, instructor Jeph Daley-Hazekamp will guide you through a beautiful, relaxing morning.
After yoga, be sure to stay Downtown and visit one of our coffee shops or breweries to enjoy a hot or cold drink and a delicious brunch.
Coming Up:
The Portneuf Resource Council will be holding its annual Southeast Idaho Electric Car Show in Pocatello Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with National Drive Electric Month. The show will be next to the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, at Lookout Point, in the south parking lot next to the Marshall Public Library. Seasoned local electric vehicle owners will be showing their electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and will be able to answer questions about range, cost, maintenance, charging and more. For more information or to showcase your vehicle, please visit www.driveelectricweek.org.
Tickets are now available for this year's Oktoberfest, coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lookout Point. From 4 to 8 p.m., sample German-style beers and craft beers from our local, regional and national brewers. There will be German-style food and live music featuring Best By Yesterday! Tickets that include unlimited pours are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Visit myidahotix.com/events/gate-city-oktoberfest-9-26-2026 for tickets.
For daily updates about our Downtown businesses, dining specials, live music, art, entertainment and more, be sure to follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook and downtownpocatello on Instagram. Thank you for shopping, dining and playing in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Your friends and neighbors appreciate you supporting local and helping our businesses grow and thrive!
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