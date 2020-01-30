POCATELLO — Celebrate the month of February by “loving yourself healthy.” Learn to love yourself enough to do all that you can to maintain a healthy lifestyle — a lifestyle that encompasses more than healthy food choices and physical activity options — a lifestyle that makes time for yourself by getting necessary health screenings at the appropriate times.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Idaho State University are proud to host a February “Love Yourself Healthy” event. Attend this free walk-in community health screening event that will be held Feb. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
Screenings and services will include blood glucose testing, A1c Testing (if applicable), non-fasting cholesterol testing (if applicable), foot checks, medication review, stress management techniques, blood pressure checks and heart health information, oral cancer screenings, healthy eating tips, men’s health topics, pre-diabetes and diabetes resources, mammography services, fitness assessment & Exercise Education, vision and hearing screenings, mental health assessments, skin cancer assessments and sun safety information, colorectal cancer support services, smoking cessation counseling and nicotine replacement therapy assistance, on-site food pantry and additional resources to community services. For more information about the event, contact Traci Lambson at 208-478-6316, Michelle Butterfield at 208-239-5207 or visit www.siphidaho.org.
Attend this event and spread the word about strategies for loving yourself healthy and encourage people to live active, fulfilling lives.