Today
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Today-Saturday
• Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley will be held today through Saturday at Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 4 p.m.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 9:30 p.m. today and from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
• The Mountain Road Haunted Manor, 1206 Mountain Road in Grace, will be open from 8 to 11 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. The story goes that the family who once lived there was slaughtered by their hired man, who buried their remains somewhere on the property. For $12, customers can participate on a self-guided tour through the old haunted farmhouse, an adjacent barn and then a corn maze.
Friday
• Trick-or-Treat the Downtown Street will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This year, the signature Trick-or-Treat event will be hosted drive-thru style in the parking lots on the 300 and 400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue. There will be bags of candy for the kids, free T-shirts for adults (while supplies last), music and entertainment. For the health and safety of our community, we are asking all families to please remain in your vehicles and follow the orange cones.
• The Salvation Army, 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Halloween F.E.A.S.T Movie Night on Friday. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with board games, movies and fellowship.
• Oak Mountain Dental, 135 Warren Avenue in Pocatello, will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Local businesses will be handing out candy.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a foosball tournament starting at 7 p.m. Friday. After the tournament, there will be a Nightmare on Main Street show featuring the bands The Gerds, Necro Manson and LOOT starting at 9 p.m.
Friday & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will present “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
