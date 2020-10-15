Today
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings today: a liaison/work session/clarification meeting at 2 p.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Paulette in the Park event from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Caldwell Park in Pocatello. At 4 p.m. Paulette Jordan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will honk and wave to supporters. At 5 p.m., there will be a welcome and speeches. At 6 p.m., there will be a Q&A. Additionally, there will be a food truck, art display, poetry and music. Wear a mask and dress warm in purple.
• Jazz at The Yellowstone, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, is back with The Dewdroppers performing starting at 7 p.m. today in the Y Lounge.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent.
Friday
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday in October. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The rock and roll band The Unknown will perform starting at 6 p.m. Friday at The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Local band The Relyx will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• The Westside Players will be performing A. R. Gurney’s well-loved play “Love Letters” on Friday and Saturday. It’s a two-character reader’s theater show about Andy and Melissa who spend their whole lives writing to each other but never quite connecting. Tickets are available at www.westsideplayers.org and are $35 for dinner and show, $17 for show only. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. We have made significant changes to our environment and operations, allowing for the safest possible setting. Westside Players is located at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave.
• The 12th annual Haunted History Walking Tours will take place on Friday and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tickets are on sale now at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Tours begin at 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. and all tours begin at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Tickets and group sizes will be limited this year and masks are required for all tour participants.
• “The Way Back,” starring Ben Affleck, will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Jack Cunningham was a high school basketball phenom who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption, but he must struggle with the skeletons in his closet. (Rated R) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.