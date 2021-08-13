One of my favorite seasons has finally arrived — zucchini season! And to celebrate, I love to make my zucchini oatmeal cookies. My husband calls them breakfast cookies because they are hearty, full of healthy ingredients and have just the right amount of sweetness. I use honey instead of sugar and load them up with raisins, nuts and, of course, zucchini. They are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast or snack at around 200 calories per big cookie. And for more easy and delicious zucchini recipes, check out my cookbook, “The Zucchini Houdini.”
Belle’s Zucchini Oatmeal (Breakfast) Cookies
½ cup shortening
¼ cup honey
1 egg
2 cups flour
1 cup oatmeal
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup grated zucchini
1 cup raisins
½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and honey until fluffy. Mix in the egg until well blended. In another bowl, mix the flour, oatmeal, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Add the zucchini alternating with the honey mixture until well blended. Stir in the raisins and nuts. Place by heaping tablespoons on lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes. You can also make smaller cookies by using a teaspoon and baking for 10-11 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.