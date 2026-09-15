FOOTBALL
Blackfoot Broncos:
Last Friday the Broncos faced the Twin Falls Bruins and lost, 34-13, on the road. This Friday, Sept. 18, they will be in Idaho Falls to challenge the Bonneville Bees at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets were defeated by the Hillcrest Knights, 40-21, last Friday in Ammon. This Friday, Sept. 28, they will host the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers
The Panthers, on the road in Weiser, lost to the Wolverines, 44-14. On Friday, Sept. 18, they will be at home to play the South Fremont Cougars at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
Last Friday in Soda Springs, the Cougars were defeated by the Cardinals, 47-33. They will be under home lights this Friday, Sept. 18, when they face the Malad Dragons at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
On the road last Friday, the Tigers defeated the Marsh Valley Eagles, 13-6. This Friday, Sept. 18, they will be in Ririe to face the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Blackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos tied the Hillcrest Knights, 1-1, last Tuesday in Ammon. Then on Thursday, on home pitch, they tied the Pocatello Bison, 1-1. This Tuesday they played the Bonneville Bees in Idaho Falls. Back at home, the Broncos will challenge the Century Diamondbacks on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the team will be on the road again to face the Skyline Grizzlies in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets lost to the Hillcrest Knights last Thursday, 2-0, at home, and on Saturday, they were defeated by the Madison Bobcats, 3-2, also at home. This Monday, they were in Idaho Falls to play the Skyline Grizzlies, and on Tuesday they were in Rigby to face the Trojans. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Russets will be in Pocatello to challenge the Century Diamondbacks at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
Last Wednesday, the Panthers lost to the American Falls Beavers, 4-1, on home pitch. On Monday, they were on the road to play the Preston Indians. The Panthers will be in Airmo on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to face the Marsh Valley Eagles at 6 p.m., and then they will be back on home pitch to challenge the Teton Timberwolves on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. The soccer action will then shift to Firth on Saturday, Sept. 19, when the Panthers face the Cougars at 1 p.m. Back at home, they will host the Aberdeen Tigers on Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
Last Tuesday, the Cougars were defeated by the Sugar-Salem Diggers, 9-2, in Sugar City. On Thursday, they lost to the South Fremont Cougars, 1-0, at home. This Monday they faced the Aberdeen Tigers on the road. The Cougars’ next match will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Snake River Panthers, on home pitch at 1 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, they will be at home to face the Rigby Trojans C team at 6 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
Last Wednesday, the Tigers lost to the Marsh Valley Eagles at home, 10-3. On Saturday, they were defeated by the American Falls Beavers, 6-2, in Aberdeen. This Monday, the Tigers played the Firth Cougars, also at home. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, they will face the Preston Indians at 6 p.m. on home pitch. In back-to-back action, the Tigers will travel to St. Anthony on Thursday, Sept. 17, to play the Cougars at 6 p.m. Next Monday, Sept. 21, they will be challenging the Snake River Panthers in Panther territory at 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Blackfoot Broncos:
Last Tuesday the Broncos lost to the Hillcrest Knights, 18-0, on home pitch, and on Thursday they were defeated by the Pocatello Bison, 10-0, in Pocatello. This Tuesday they hosted the Bonneville Bees. On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Broncos will be in Pocatello to face the Century Diamondbacks at 4:30 p.m. Next Monday, Sept. 21, they will be in Idaho Falls to play the Skyline Grizzlies at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets lost to the Pocatello Bisons last Tuesday, 10-0, at home. On Saturday, they were defeated by the Madison Bobcats, 7-0, in Rexburg. This Tuesday, the Russets played the Skyline Grizzlies on home pitch. Wednesday, Sept. 16, they will be in Idaho Falls to face the Tigers at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, Sept. 19, they will be in Ammon to play the Hillcrest Knights at 7:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Russets will host the Century Diamondbacks at 4 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
Shaking off the loss to the Marsh Valley Eagles, the Panthers defeated the American Falls Beavers last Wednesday, 9-0, at home. Then on Saturday, they defeated the Malad Dragons, 10-1, in Malad. This Monday, they were in Preston to play the Indians. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, they will be in Airmo to challenge the Marsh Valley Eagles on their pitch at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, will bring the Teton Timberwolves to Panther territory for a 4 p.m. match, and Saturday, Sept. 19, will be the last Panther-Firth Cougars game in Firth, starting at 11 a.m. Next Monday, Sept. 21, they will be at home to play the Aberdeen Tigers at 4 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars were defeated by the Sugar-Salem Diggers, 15-0, in Sugar City last Tuesday. Back at home, they lost to the South Fremont Cougars by a narrow 2-1 on Thursday. This Saturday, Sept. 19, they will host the Snake River Panthers for an 11 a.m. match. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Cougars will be at home to play the Rigby Trojans C Team, starting at 4 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
Last Wednesday, the Tigers lost to the Marsh Valley Eagles, 9-0, at home, and on Saturday, they were defeated by the American Falls Beavers, 4-1, also at home. On Monday, the Tigers hosted the Malad Dragons. This Wednesday, Sept. 16, they will again be on home pitch, this time to battle the Preston Indians at 4 p.m. The next day, Sept. 17, they will face the South Fremont Cougars at 4 p.m. in St. Anthony. Next week, the Tigers will be playing the Snake River Panthers on Monday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. on the road.
VOLLEYBALL
Blackfoot Broncos:
Last Tuesday, the Broncos defeated the Pocatello Bison, 3-2, in Pocatello. Then on Thursday, they lost to the Sugar-Salem Diggers, 3-0, at home. Tuesday brought the Preston Indians to town. This weekend the Broncos will be at the ThunderBee Volleyball Classic at Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls. On Friday, Sept. 18, the tournament pool play begins at 9 a.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 19, the bracket placement play will start at 9 a.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Broncos will be back at Thunder Ridge for a double-netter night, playing the Titans at both 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets lost to the Bonneville Bees, 3-2, on the road last Tuesday. On Wednesday, they returned home and were defeated by the Bear Lake Bears, 3-0. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Russets will be in Idaho Falls to challenge the Skyline Grizzlies at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panthers defeated the Teton Timberwolves, 3-1, last Tuesday at home. Then, on Thursday, they lost to the Kimberly Bulldogs, 3-2, also on home court. This Tuesday, the Panthers faced the South Fremont Cougars in St. Anthony. The next match for the Panthers is on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Sugar City, against the Sugar-Salem Diggers, starting at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
Last Tuesday, the Cougars defeated the Soda Springs Cardinals, 3-0, on the road. Then in Ashton, the Cougars continued their winning streak by beating the North Fremont Huskies, 3-0. On Saturday, in Declo, they racked up another win – their seventh in a row – winning the Hornets, 3-1. This Tuesday, they hosted the Alturas Prep Pumas. On Thursday, Sept. 17, the West Jefferson Panthers will be in town to battle the Cougars at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Cougars will be in Salmon to face the Savages at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers lost to the Marsh Valley Eagles last Wednesday, 3-0, in Airmo, and on Thursday, they were in Malad and lost to the Dragons, 3-0. Returning home, this Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Tigers will face the West Side Pirates at 7 p.m. In back-to-back net action, they will travel to Declo on Thursday, Sept. 17, to play the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Tigers will host the Marsh Valley Eagles at 7 p.m.
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