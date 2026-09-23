SCHOOL NEWS
It’s spud harvest season – which means kids will be out of school: Aberdeen, Sept. 14-27, Snake River, Sept. 18-Oct. 4 and Shelley and Firth, Sept. 25-Oct. 11. Blackfoot doesn’t have a spud harvest break.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Please remember that there is a 24 hour crisis line – 208-238-4000 - for help when life feels too dark and tomorrow too far away. For those that are survivors of a suicide of a loved one, there is a support group on the third Thursday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church at 168 S. University Ave. in Blackfoot.
Mayor Scott Stufflebeam has proclaimed that September is the “Friends of the Blackfoot Public Library” month. This is the 25th year of service the Friends have given the library – and local readers.
It is Indian Week on the Reservation, with Indian Day on Friday, Sept. 25. Nationwide this is a day to honor the Indian history, culture, sovereignty, resilience and contributions and usually includes a mix of traditional ceremonies, educational programs and cultural events. Some of the specific activities in Fort Hall this week are listed below.
The Upick pumpkin patch is ready at 270 W 350 N, Blackfoot in the Groveland area. Prices range from 50 cents for a mini pumpkin to $7 for an X-large – or there are even larger options! U-pick and then pay through the paybox or Venmo options on site. All this is courtesy of the Grove City Gardens.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS
Wednesday:
Tonight at 7:30 p.m. the Elks Lodge will be recognizing the two seniors they have given scholarships to. Come celebrate these outstanding scholars and leaders. The Elks Lodge is located at 123 N. Ash St. in Blackfoot.
The Lodge is also open to the public every Wednesday for lunch from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
The Village has a regular Wednesday spiff-up service opportunity from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. They are located at 250 W. Judicial St. in Blackfoot. Call in advance or drop by to help.
Another weekly Wednesday event is the DJ Trivia night at Tumbleweed Saloon, located at 40 W. Pacific St. The fun is from 7-9 p.m.
Thursday:
It is Vintage Market Days time at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on Thursday- Saturday. Come to browse all things vintage, vintage adjacent, homemade items, repurposed finds (that sounds intriguing), architectural salvage items, jewelry, clothing and home décor treasures. Food trucks will be on hand for sustenance support. They are open on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Market costs $15 on Thursday for the whole week and $10 on Friday or Saturday, again for the whole week. Kids 12 years old and younger are free. For more details see vintagemarketdays.com.
Every week the Bingham County Senior Center Helping Hands service group meets at 10:30 a.m. to do various small projects of service for a variety of organizations in the area. The Senior Center is at 20 E. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.
Friday:
Every Friday the St. Paul’s Episcopalian Church’s doors are open to the public from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. They are located at 72 N. Shilling in Blackfoot.
The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Day Walk-Run is today at the Fitness Building next to Timbee Hall. Registration is at 8 a.m. For details, contact Elizabeth Jim at 208-478-4099.
The Elks Lodge is open to the public every Friday for lunch from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
The Bingham County Humane Society has spay/neuter discount voucher purchases every Friday, from 12-4 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway (next to Arctic Circle).
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Language & Cultural Department is hosting Indian Day Games today from 3-5 p.m. behind the Sho-Ban High School. They have categories of competitors ranging from under 4 years old to 55+ years old. The games? Shoe kick, foot races, sack race, 3-legged race, tug-of-war, egg toss, rock throw, women’s shinny game, men’s spear throw, women’s lulu and men’s war whoop. They suggest you bring your own chair and shade.
Also for Indian Day, the royalty pagents will be today at 4 p.m. at the Sho-Ban Jr./Sr. High School. Pagents – plural – because they have princess and warrior categories for the very young to much, much older.
It is Bingo Night at the Bingham County Senior Center. Not only is it a night of “Fun, Bingo and Food” for adults 18+ years young, but it is also a fundraiser for the Meals on Wheels program. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m. You can reserve a spot by calling ahead – 208-785-4714. It costs $10 per person which includes delicious food and 1 bingo card (you can purchase more cards while supplies last). They also have a 50/50 raffle and cash prizes.
Saturday:
Every week the Russett Rollers, at 124 S State St. in Shelley, has a variety of game out for free play. Want to learn a new game? Find an old favorite?
Walk4ASL 2026 is today from 1-4 p.m. primarily at the Jensen Grove Park. However, other Blackfoot businesses are celebrating the deaf community with special deals. Rupes is donating a portion of any meal purchased today to Walk4ASL. The Blackfoot Movie Mill is offering an open captioned movie with a buy one, get one free pass. Which movie it will be is still being voted on. Looks like today could be a Rupe’s lunch, walk it off for ASL at Jensen’s Grove and relax with a captioned movie kind of day.
The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Day Powwow will be at the Sho-Ban Jr./Sr. High School. It will be a day of dance contests and “Drum Day Pay.” The Grand Entries will be at 1 p.m. and at 6 p.m.
Monday:
Every Monday night the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship XII Stones program offers free, delivered dinners. Call 208-785-3247 for details.
Tuesday:
Every Tuesday Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter offers voucher purchases 12-6 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway (next to Arctic Circle).
RIPPLES:
The Village: A Foster Care Closet, located at 250 W. Judicial St. in Blackfoot, needs some help shifting the store from summer mode to fall and winter vibes. They are organizing work shifts for Monday- Friday, Oct. 5 – 9, so call and arrange your time. Kids are welcome to help too, if accompanied by a parent.
Meanwhile, their weekly spiff-up time continues to be Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This is when they keep everything in order for the families and foster kids to shop in a clean and orderly place. Call in advance or just drop by.
The Village also has a generous offer by Elder Wray to create a mural on the West of the Village’s new building. He needs some donations such as: 10 in 1 paint scraper, paint roller kit, mural paint, paint sealer and empty paint cans for mixing. For details on any of these options to help, call Emilee at 208-569-6298.
What a great way to create ripples of care and love across SE Idaho.
If you have events or announcements to be included — contact me at jannmmneish@gmail.com. I need the information by the Friday before publication on Wednesday.
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