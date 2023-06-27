 Skip to main content
East Idaho motel named to National Register of Historic Places after nearly a century of serving travelers

When the automobile first became popular at the beginning of the 20th century, it changed the landscape of the United States. Not only were there more roads being made and paved, automobile-friendly roadside lodging began to pop up as well — first with autocamps, then with cabin camps and cottage courts, and finally with motor courts, or motels.

There’s a spot right here in East Idaho that played witness to all that change, and it was recently adopted into the National Register of Historic Places — the Rankin Motel just outside of Ashton.

Cottages 2 and 3 from U.S. Highway 20, 1945.

Cottages 2 and 3 at the Rankin Motel from U.S. Highway 20, 1945. 
Cottage 4 at the Rankin Motel.

Cottage 4 at the Rankin Motel.
Rankin Auto Court from U.S. Highway 20 showing Office Cabin and present Sign, 2000,

Rankin Auto Court from U.S. Highway 20 showing office cabin and a previous sign, 2000.
Kenny and Eva Rankin and Family, 1931.

Kenny and Eva Rankin and their family, 1931.
Betty and Byron Grover, 1967

Betty and Byron Grover, 1967
Cottages

These cottages at the Rankin Motel were built in the late 1920s.
Rentable room

Pictured is the inside of one of the cottages available to rent at the Rankin Motel.
The motor court at the Rankin Motel

The motor court at the Rankin Motel opened in 1973.
Rankin Auto Court from U.S. Highway 20, 1940s.

Rankin Auto Court from U.S. Highway 20, 1940s.
Bunny Hollow

On the grounds of the Rankin Motel, you can find some hidden gems such as Bunny Hollow, pictured here.
Communal area

The Rankin Motel has a communal grill for cooking, as well as plenty of outdoor seating and a fire pit.
First Washhouse Building at the Auto Court, c. 1935.

First washhouse building at the Rankin Auto Court, circa 1935.
Rankin Auto Court office, circa 1925.

Rankin Auto Court office, circa 1925. 
Fish floor

Inside one of the units in the motor court at the Rankin Motel, sisters Jenny Groom and Kim Grover-Haskin installed what they call the fish floor. 

