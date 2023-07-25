You can’t turn on the radio today or watch a YouTube video without being inundated with commercials about VPNs (subscribe today!). So what is a VPN, and do you need it?
In the early part of my career, I was on a cyber-security team that monitored the threats coming into a huge Wi-Fi network. I saw hundreds of thousands of attacks come to hundreds of thousands of computers every day without the users’ knowledge. That network was protected by our security team, but the vast majority of businesses that offer free Wi-Fi as a courtesy to their customers do not monitor their networks. That makes public Wi-Fi networks, with their huge volume of unmonitored internet traffic, a tempting target to hackers.
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a service that protects your online privacy and personal information. Whenever you engage in online activity, whether searching on Google, browsing a website or logging into your bank account, that activity can be logged in a database. The accumulation of this data is what is known as a digital footprint. A VPN is a technology that reroutes your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel, ensuring that all of your data is encrypted and providing a layer of privacy and anonymity. VPNs effectively shield your data from prying eyes such as hackers, advertisers or government surveillance, making it impossible for others to track your digital footprint. The sophisticated encryption provided by a VPN is particularly crucial when you are connected to public Wi-Fi networks, which are notorious for their vulnerability to attacks.
In addition to the security advantages, VPNs grant users the ability to bypass geographic restrictions and access content that may be restricted in their location. By connecting to a server in a different country, individuals can circumvent censorship or unlock region-locked websites, streaming services or social media platforms. This feature is particularly beneficial for expatriates, travelers or anyone seeking unrestricted access to information and entertainment.
Who should consider using a VPN? In short, anyone who values their privacy, seeks to prevent unauthorized tracking or desires secure internet browsing should seriously consider using a VPN. Specifically, you should consider using a VPN if you fall into one of the following three categories: 1) Journalists, activists and whistleblowers operating in countries with limited freedom of speech are particularly at risk of exposure. They can utilize VPNs to protect their identities and safely communicate sensitive information. 2) Those who work remotely and frequently connect to public Wi-Fi networks can use VPNs to fortify their online security and shield corporate data from potential breaches. 3) Those who engage in online banking, e-commerce or file sharing should use a VPN to ensure their confidential information remains confidential. If you buy things online, this last category includes you.
Who doesn’t need a VPN? If you mainly use the internet at home, then you probably don’t have to worry about getting a VPN.
When it comes to choosing a VPN service, it is advisable to opt for a reputable service that prioritizes user privacy, maintains a strict no-logs policy and offers robust encryption protocols. It is also beneficial to choose a VPN with a wide range of server locations to ensure optimal speed and access to content from various regions.
There are several popular subscription VPN services available in the market, each offering its own unique features and benefits. The costs of these services vary depending on the level of the plan you select and whether you pay monthly or annually. These are the two most widely recognized and frequently used VPN services:
NordVPN: NordVPN is known for its strong security features and extensive server network, spanning over 5,000 servers in more than 60 countries. It offers a user-friendly interface, robust encryption protocols and a strict no-logs policy. Cost: $3.49 and $14.99 per month.
ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is renowned for its fast and reliable connections, making it an excellent choice for streaming and downloading. With servers in over 90 countries, it offers a wide range of options for accessing geo-restricted content. ExpressVPN also prioritizes user privacy and maintains a strict no-logs policy. Cost: $6.67 to $12.95 per month.
While some VPN providers offer free services, the paid VPN service is generally more reliable and secure. Paid VPNs often invest in maintaining high-speed servers, providing excellent customer support, ensuring consistent privacy features and performing regular security audits, enhancing users' confidence in their commitment to privacy.
It is crucial to remember that a VPN is only one part of the multifaceted process that comprises strong online security. Make sure that you use strong, unique passwords, keep software and devices up to date, and employ effective antivirus software. These, along with a VPN, are all essential components of a secure digital environment.
Dr. Bob Houghton serves as an associate professor of information systems at the Idaho State University College of Business. In his role as a professor, Dr. Houghton takes his real-world experiences and applies them in the classroom to help provide further insight to students.
