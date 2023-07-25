Dr. Bob Houghton

You can’t turn on the radio today or watch a YouTube video without being inundated with commercials about VPNs (subscribe today!). So what is a VPN, and do you need it?

In the early part of my career, I was on a cyber-security team that monitored the threats coming into a huge Wi-Fi network. I saw hundreds of thousands of attacks come to hundreds of thousands of computers every day without the users’ knowledge. That network was protected by our security team, but the vast majority of businesses that offer free Wi-Fi as a courtesy to their customers do not monitor their networks. That makes public Wi-Fi networks, with their huge volume of unmonitored internet traffic, a tempting target to hackers.

Dr. Bob Houghton serves as an associate professor of information systems at the Idaho State University College of Business. In his role as a professor, Dr. Houghton takes his real-world experiences and applies them in the classroom to help provide further insight to students.

